STEINER – Mike Nicholas Steiner, 98, of Bozeman, passed away April 9. Rosary & Vigil for Today has been cancelled. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. June 27, Lindley Park, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman.
RANGEL – Christopher James Rangel, 57, of Belgrade, passed away April 16. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, Church of Christ, 909 Nevada Street, Belgrade.
