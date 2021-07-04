Clyde A Pack, Sr., 86, died at 12:15am on June 24, 2021 with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held on July 10th @ 4pm at Riverside Country Club. If you asked him, Clyde would have told you that his family was his life. His home was adorned with pictures of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and he loved each individual unconditionally. Spending time surrounded by loved ones fueled his soul and, in turn, fueled ours. His modest life was not always easy, but he lived it with gratitude and humility. An avid outdoorsman, he loved camping, fishing, and hunting, and he shared that love of nature with his children and grands. He would often regale friends and family with stories of adventures from his younger days, be it fishing in Montana, California, and Alaska, or hunting birds or big game with his kids and son-in-law. Clyde was soft-spoken. Sharing his heart, his kindness, and his smile came easily. He had the ability to make you feel as though you mattered and that, despite any trouble you might be having, tomorrow held the promise of a new day. His wish for his family and friends would be that they honor him by continuing to love honorably, forgive easily, and live graciously. Clyde Allen Pack was born on October 21,1934 in Oklahoma City, OK to Vernon Cornelius Pack and Clara Mae (Swenson) Pack, where he attended primary school. Upon entering high school, he moved to Roundup, MT, where he eventually met the love of his life, Betty Ann Johnig, a coal miner's daughter. Clyde entered the Air Force in December, 1952. He married Betty April 29, 1953. Between 1955 and 1962, they had four children and lived on Air Force bases at Corpus Cristy, TX, Spokane, WA, and Cape Cod, MA. Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, they lived in Roundup, MT and then Sacramento, CA, where he graduated barber school, and then returned to Roundup where, in addition to barbering, he worked various humble jobs to adequately provide for his family. In 1967 the family relocated to Billings and later to Bozeman in 1972. He retired from the Retail Grocers Union in the late 1970s. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Betty Ann. He is survived by his children Clyde Allen Pack, Jr; William Charles (Melodie) Pack; Freda May Scollick; Patricia Joanne (Tim) Gleason; former son-in-law Clark Edward Denison; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be So He put His arms around him and whispered, "Come with me" With tearful eyes we watched him suffer and saw him fade away Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. -Author unknown In lieu of flowers and in celebration of a life well lived, the family has requested that donations be made to The American Heart Association or St Jude's Children's Hospital. Clyde Pack, Sr Allen Pack, Sr