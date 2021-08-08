Owens, Dave Aug 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dave Owens (1/20/49-6/5/21) passed from this life into the next with his beloved wife Diana and his Savior Jesus Christ by his side. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am on Aug 19 at 3 Forks Bible Church located in the Ruby Theatre. Dave Owens Owens Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dave Owens Owens Memorial Service Diana Christianity Forks Bible Church Life Jesus Ruby Theatre Recommended for you