Dave Owens

Dave Owens (1/20/49-6/5/21) passed from this life into the next with his beloved wife Diana and his Savior Jesus Christ by his side. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am on Aug 19 at 3 Forks Bible Church located in the Ruby Theatre. Dave Owens Owens

