Dylan Thomas Earl Overstreet Dylan Overstreet, 21, of Belgrade passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born October 10, 1999 in Bozeman to Jerry and Bonnie (Stewart) Overstreet. Dylan attended Lewiston High School and enjoyed his work at Town and Country Foods. He loved to play Xbox Live with people all over the world. He was also becoming a great pool player. He was an animal and music lover. His nephew, Conley, was the apple of his eye. Dylan was a beautiful soul with a big, loving heart. He is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Travis Morgan; father, Jerry Overstreet; stepfather, Billy Flatt; sister, Annissa Overstreet; nephew, Conley Trisdale; paternal grandparents, Jim and Tami Pelletier; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Earl Stewart; grandparents, David and Racine Morgan; great-grandmother, Sandy Overstreet; aunts and uncles, Misty Debates, Danny Debates, Natalie Pelletier, Joe Pelletier, Cheryl Annis, Dina Ibach, and Wayne Bell; and numerous cousins on both sides. A celebration of life will be held in Belgrade on Memorial Day weekend, location and time to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.