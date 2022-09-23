Dorothy Milesnick Otte Dorothy Otte passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was 102 years old. Dorothy was born on May 18, 1920, outside of Lewistown, MT to John and Rose (Beaubien) Milesnick. The family moved from the Lewistown, MT area due to the construction of the Fort Peck Dam in the late 1930's. The Milesnick family settled in Belgrade, MT and established the MZ—ranch. Dorothy graduated from Belgrade High School in 1938 and attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. She graduated in 1942 with a BS degree in Home Economics. She then moved to Seattle, WA and was employed at Fredrick and Nelson Department Store as a buyer for women's fashions. In April 1943, Dorothy married George Otte, a graduate of Montana State University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. They moved to Schenectady, NY in order for George to join the General Electric workforce. She and George had two children, Wayne (Jackie) Otte, of Rotterdam, NY and Linda (Peter) Laski, of Chester Springs, PA. In addition to taking care of her family, Dorothy volunteered on the Board of Managers at the Heritage Home For Women, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Board of Directors AAUW, and was active in other organizations in Niskayuna, NY and Schenectady, NY. She is survived by her two children and their spouses. She has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main, Bozeman, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery will immediately follow the service, after which all are invited back to the church for a luncheon. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's honor may be made to: EHHD Scholarship Memorial Fund, in memory of Dorothy Milesnick Otte, MSU Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59715. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
