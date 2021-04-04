Philip Arthur Olson 12-7-1934 to 3-27-2021 "Happy Trails, Cowboy" Philip Olson was born to Jesse P. and Grace Olson on 12-7-1934 in Judith Gap, MT. The family moved to Bozeman where Phil grew up working on his family's ranch in Kelly Canyon. He married Darlyne Short in1954 and was later blessed with 3 children, Michel (Mick), Holly, and Nancy. Phil was a mechanic at Northern Auto, ranched in the Dry Creek area and later owned Galletin Repair Service in Manhattan, MT. Phil grew up with a love for aircrafts after watching World War II bombers fly over the family ranch. After he retired, Phil refurbished two 1947 Navion aircrafts. He was an avid pilot and spent as much time as possible flying around the midwestern and western US. He also encouraged and help many friends get into flying. Phil was a committed member of the National Farmers Org. for 51 years and also served as a Gallatin County commissioner. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Grace, sister Doris Kallestad and brothers in law Clint Kallestad and Ray Swanson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Darlyne Olson, son Mick Olson, daughters Holly Olson, and Nancy Olson. He also leaves grandchildren Jordan Olson, Brooke Olson, John Philip Olson, Morgan Olson, Mari Yamada and Sho Yamada. Other surviving family include brother in law James (Dorothy) Short, nieces Brenda (Monte) Baker, Joy (Dave) Martin, and Kay (Dave) Klompien, nephews Arne Kallestad, Allen Short, and Jess (Diane) Short. Graveside services will be held on Monday 4-5-2021 at 11 am at Dry Creek Cemetary north of Belgrade. Olson Philip Arthur Olson
