Hazel Olsen
Hazel Olsen Hazel Olsen passed away in the early hours of April 5, 2023 at the age of 96. Hazel Marie Daniel Olsen was born to Myra Francis Frank and John Frederick (Fred) Daniel on November 27, 1926 in Bozeman, Montana, and grew up in Salesville (re-named Gallatin Gateway in 1927) on her parents' farm. Hazel was the youngest of six siblings with three older sisters and two big brothers. She attended school at Wilson Creek, then on to Gallatin High School in Bozeman where she boarded with Ida Love during the week. Hazel worked at the restaurant at the Baxter Hotel and Woolworth's.

While still in high school, Hazel attended a country dance in Gallatin Gateway where she met a handsome cowboy who had just brokered a share crop agreement as a tenant on the Flying D Ranch. Hazel married Robert E. "Bob" Olsen two days after graduating from high school. They traveled to Billings with close friends Bob & Jean Overstreet and had a double wedding.

Bob and Hazel made their home at Muddy Creek on the Flying D. Hazel learned to cook from the cooks who fed the haying crews. They welcomed their first-born Robert "Gary" in July of 1947, and moved closer to Gateway on the Flying D in 1951 so Gary could attend school, and by then Dennis was born (1950), followed by Kenneth (1952) and then William "Bill" (1953).


