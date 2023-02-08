Paul Stanley Olp Jr. Paul Stanley Olp Jr, 80, of Bozeman, MT, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Paul was born in Elma, WA on January 23, 1942, the eldest child of the late Lyla (Jackson) and Paul Olp Sr. He grew up in Sutherlin, OR next door to his grandparents, aunts, uncles and multiple cousins. He spent his youth exploring the surrounding woods and getting into untold mischief. His cousin, Ray Harvey, was much like a brother and they maintained their friendship over the decades with hours long phone calls once they no longer lived a quick walk down the hill from one another. Paul enlisted in the US Air Force which allowed him to travel all over Europe while stationed in Germany with his close friend, Mel Seabolt. Later, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an electronics technician maintaining aircraft guidance systems. This is where he met and worked with Bob Williams who became a lifelong friend. Through a blind date, he met his wife, Mary (Stienecker) while she was working as a traveling nurse in Butte, MT. After a whirlwind romance, they married a few months later and then moved to Bozeman to start their family. Paul was an avid fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast who loved exploring nature. An introvert with a keen sense of humor, his subtle witty comments always had you smiling or rolling your eyes. Later in life, his children would become a great source of pride and the center of his family life. He is fondly remembered for sharing his lifelong passions of music, history, and astronomy. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary, of Bozeman; his two children, Steven, of Bozeman; and Abigail and her husband, Andrew, of Washington, DC; his two sisters, Peggy Gray, and Jessie Olp, of Sutherlin, OR; and his one brother, Phillip Olp, and his wife, Evelyn, of Klamath Falls, OR. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 18 at The Bridge Church (www.thebridgemt.com), 608 N Jackrabbit Lane Belgrade, MT 59714. Following the service, a potluck lunch will be held in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Operation Backpack (www.voa.org/operation-backpack). Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
