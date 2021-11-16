O'Leary, Marjorie Ann Nov 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marjorie Ann O'Leary Marjorie Ann O'Leary passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Marjorie was born to Emmett and Margaret Logan on August 30, 1934, in Anaconda, MT. She attended Anaconda's Catholic schools including graduating as part of the inaugural class at Anaconda Central High School in 1952. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Marjorie's faith was central to her life. After high school she entered a novitiate as a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa and taught grade school in Catholic Schools in Chicago, Billings, and San Luis Obispo. After nearly two decades as a Dominican Sister, Marjorie returned to Anaconda to care for her family and taught elementary school in the Anaconda School District. She continued to serve God as a lay minister within the Church, work that she continued until her final positions before retirement at Resurrection Catholic Parish in Bozeman where she led the Campus Ministry and later the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA). Through her ministries she led countless young people in learning about their faith and brought dozens of adults into the Church. Marjorie met Emmett Bernard O'Leary through their common service at St. Peter's Parish in Anaconda. They married in 1976 and she joined Emmett's family of five children: Michelle, Thomas, Gerard, Mark, and MaryShaun. Together they welcomed a son, Emmett James, in 1978. Marge and Emmett began their marriage in Anaconda and then relocated to New Jersey until Emmett's retirement in 1990. They returned to Montana, living in Bozeman where she resided until her passing. Emmett and Marjorie's marriage was filled with faith, laughter, and dedication to their six children, 12 grandchildren, and an amazing extended Irish-Catholic family. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Resurrection Catholic Parish in Bozeman on November 17th at 9:30 AM, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A reception celebrating Marjorie's life will follow. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marjorie Ann Parish Christianity School Worship Funeral Mass Anaconda Catholic School Resurrection Bozeman Recommended for you