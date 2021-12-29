Ogden, Elinor Ketting Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elinor Ketting Ogden Elinor Ketting Ogden died from cancer on December 10, 2021. The daughter of Edward Ogden Ketting (1898-1968) and Elinor Farwell Ketting (1905-1992), she was born on May 17, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. She received a BA in English from Vassar College in 1956. After Vassar, she worked in radio and television for CBS and ABC in Chicago and New York City. She met her husband of 58 years, William Frederick Ogden Jr., in New York City. They married on June 11, 1960, and moved to suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1962. In addition to raising three children, she employed her skills, kindness and good humor working and volunteering for various non-profits. Her love of the outdoors, reading and traveling was shared by her husband. Together they created Eagle Rock Reserve, an open space residential development in Bozeman, Montana. She enjoyed fishing and back country camping and went on many hikes with the BWAGs. A generous philanthropist, she donated to a myriad of causes, including many in the Bozeman area such as the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Yellowstone Forever, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Museum of the Rockies, and Save Our Gallatin Forest. She spent her final months in her Bozeman home with family. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband in 2018, and her sister, Julie Baker, in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Steve) Stackhouse; sons, William (Deborah) Ogden and David (Helena) Ogden; and grandchildren, Ellie and Robert Stackhouse, and William and Julia Ogden. She will be interred with her husband in a private ceremony at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to Project for Pride in Living (www.ppl-inc.org), Planned Parenthood of Minnesota (plannedparenthood.org), or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Laura Ogden William Frederick Ogden Jr. Institutes Broadcasting Events Tourism Elinor Ketting Bozeman Robert Stackhouse Minneapolis Recommended for you