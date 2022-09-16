Michael Dennis O’Connor “Satch” passed away peacefully at his home in Deer Park, WA on September 6th, 2022. Mike was born on March 1st, 1939 to Dennis and Jeanette O’Connor in Miles City, MT. He grew up in Bozeman, MT and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1958. After graduation, Mike entered into an electrical apprenticeship which began a 33 year career for the International Brother’s of Electrical Workers Union. He worked all over the country to include work on the World Trade Center and many nuclear power plants. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf in his youth. He also had a love for classic cars which he owned many of over the years. Mike loved his home state of Montana where he resided for many years to include Livingston and Winnett. After retirement, he sold his home in Winnett and moved to Bouse, AZ where he lived for the last 22 years before his final move to Deer Park, WA where he enjoyed being closer to his son Mike Jr. Mike is survived by his two sons: Mike O’Connor Jr. of Nine Mile Falls, WA; Daniel O’Connor of Ballantine, MT; his two daughters Debbie Olson of Billings, MT; Shelley O’Connor of Knoxville, TN; grandson: Reilly O’Connor of Norfolk, VA and sister Denise Overturf of Cody, WY. He is preceded in death by both his parents, Dennis James O’Connor and Jeanette Grace O’Connor (Green). Mike will be cremated with no formal service at his request. There will be a celebration of life at the Deer Park, WA VFW Post 3067 on October 1st at 12:00 Michael O'Connor Dennis O'Connor
