Dora Rose Edam O'Connor, 87, of Great Falls, MT was called home by our Heavenly Father to be with Jesus and Him on Saturday, July 24, 2021. A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, MT. Funeral Liturgy is at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Great Falls, MT. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church and inurnment in Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT is to be determined. Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls is handling the arrangements for Great Falls. Fulkerson Funeral Home in Sidney will be handling the arrangements for Sidney when the date is determined. Dora was born on January 20, 1934, to Wilbert Edam and Ottilia "Tillie" (Schan) Edam on the family farm west of Crane, MT. There were seven children. Some of them attended the country school until they moved to Sidney, where Dora finished her education. While working at the LaLonde Hotel, she met the love of her life, John "Pat" O'Connor. Her favorite hobby was bowling. Don't tell anyone, but she used to win all the time. On her parents' wedding anniversary, June 15, 1955, she was married to John. They had three children, Rose, Curt, and Sheri. While in Sidney, she was a member of Catholic Daughters. In Lewistown, she volunteered at the St. Leo's School Library and was a member of Al-Anon. After they moved to Bozeman, she was a member of the Foresters and Holy Rosary Parish. Dora's favorite TV channel was EWTN. She watched the mass and prayed the Rosary. Her favorite shows were Forensic Files, 48 Hours, and Dateline. Survivors include her children, Rose O'Connor and Curt O'Connor both of Great Falls and Sheri O'Connor of San Jose, CA; grandson, Chris (Nedra) of Great Falls, and their kids, Bridan, Brady and Tyler; brothers, Dale (Bev) Edam, Rick (Cheril) Edam, Morris Edam, Diana O'Connor (Dick's wife); and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Wilbert and Ottilia "Tillie"; John's parents, Leo (Walt) and Caroline (Cattaneo) O'Connor; sisters, Ethel (Ray) Jimison, Norma Kaschube, and Shirley Edam; John's siblings, Ann (Bill) Craven; Leo (Bub) Jr., Jean O'Connor and Oleen O'Connor, Marguerite (Johnny) Ruffatto, Dick O'Connor, and Bill (Margo) O'Connor. We will miss her and her sense of humor. A special thank you to the personnel who took care of Dora, Dr. Warr, Roxanne, Ben, Robin, Stacey, Lea, Kristina, Mary, Raylene, and Megan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.