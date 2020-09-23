Michael Jerry Noon Michael Jerry Noon, 51, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born August 25, 1969 in Denver, Colorado to Robert and Patsy (Krieg) Noon. Mike grew up in Livingston and Belgrade, graduating from Belgrade High School in 1987. He attended Jamestown College in North Dakota and received his Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, with a Minor in Business, in 1991. He then went to University of North Dakota in Grand Forks for graduate school until 1993. From 1994 to 1997, Mike was an Assistant Professor in Computer Science at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He then moved back to Montana, working as an IT Specialist at EDS until 2006. From 2007 to 2011, he was a Computer Science instructor at Montana State University-Billings, and then worked as an IT Consultant in Shelby before returning to the Bozeman area. Mike loved the outdoors, particularly camping, fishing, biking, skiing, and hiking. He also enjoyed restoring and fixing his vintage vehicles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Noon. Survivors include his son, Coleson; his father, Robert Noon of Belgrade; sister, Jodi (Rodrigo) Ballardo of Belgrade; and brother, Jason (Teri) Noon of Belgrade. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 28 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.