David Nichols David (Pastor Dave) Nichols went to be with the Lord, November 4, 2021, at 5:22P.M. David J. Nichols was born on October 28, 1941, in Springboro, PA to Paul and Gladys Nichols. David received Christ as Savior in 1947, led by his parents, baptized in 1950, and dedicated his life to the Lord, 1959. He was called to preach in 1962 and ordained in 1965. His life verse was Joshua 1:9. He gave himself for the Ministry of his flocks, from his first Church in: Bethel Baptist Church, Linton, Indiana 55 years ago; First Baptist Church, Dana, IN; Yeddo Baptist Church, Yeddo, IN; Calvary Baptist Church, Westminster, MD; First Baptist Church, Dillon, MT; Eden Valley Baptist Church, Farson, WY and Berean Baptist Church, Ashton, ID. He wore out his body for his people. As Paul in the Bible, he never wanted to leave his flocks unattended. While at First Baptist Church in Dillon, he met and married his second wife, Patricia A. Ahr Pahres. Dave, attended and graduated from Bob Jones University. He was in radio broadcasting from 1965 - 1973. He worked with many Youth camps: Gospel Time Ranch, Dennison, OH, Camp Berean, Martensville, IN., Shakamak Youth Camp, IN. He oversaw Castle Rock Baptist Camp, a camp for senior citizens in Gallatin Gateway, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Edwin; first wife, Sharon Marie; and great granddaughter, Emily Grace Uptain. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (McConnell) Nichols; two daughters, Lynda (Kevin) Sullivan, Donna (Gary) Ahr Morse; three sons, Timothy Nichols, Roger Ahr, and Justin Nichols; six grandchildren, Ian and Keeley Sullivan, Nicole (Nick) Derheimer, Camie (Ben) Uptain, Amber (Steve) Marsich, Justin (Paige) Morse; fourteen greatgrandchildren, Devin, Max, and Tyler Derheimer, Brooklyn, Gareth, Aderyn, Elizabeth, Megyn, Carys, and Griffith Uptain, Adrian, and Cayson Marsich, Leighton and Thatcher Morse. Pastor Gary Morse, Faith Baptist Church will officiate the Services on November 16th, at 11am at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Interment will be on the 18th at 11am at Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, MT, next to his first wife, Sharon. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com