Dale Lynn sadly passed away on December 15, 2021, after a long fight with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Dale Lynn loved her kids and grandkids and was always trying to make life special for her family. Dale Lynn was born in 1957 in Bozeman, Montana to Jack Foust and Audelle Schneider Estes. She graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1975. Dale Lynn worked for the postal service for many years, did home construction and was a real estate agent all the while raising her boys, Cody (Bri), Andy (Julie), and Tommy. She was blessed with three grandchildren who she adored, Tatum, Carson, and Josie. Dale Lynn is at peace now. She was preceded in death by her father Jack and her brother Kent. She is survived by her mother, brother Jan (Karen), sister Glenna (Gary), her three boys, three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family memorial for Dale Lynn next July in Ennis. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.