On February 8th 2021 we lost a kind and gentle soul. Carolyn finally succumbed to her battle with Alzheimers in Vancouver, Washington where she had lived for the last few years. She was 79 years old at the time of her passing. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, her brother and his family and her nieces and nephews and their families. A private service will be held for her in Bozeman at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane, WA. Carolyn Neu (Spain) Neu (Spain)
