Grace Nesbit Grace Nesbit, 97, passed away February 19, 2022. She was born November 7, 1924, in Broadus, Montana, to Joe and Isabel Cunningham. She graduated from Carter County High School, Ekalaka, Montana, at the age of 16. Following high school she attended Black Hills Teachers College, Spearfish, South Dakota. An accomplished writer, she beautifully chronicled growing up on a homestead in Southeastern Montana, memories of World War II, and her marriage to U.S. Army Cpl Henry (Hank) Nesbit. She also wrote about living on a ranch in Northeastern Montana and her experiences as a rural school teacher near there for 15 years. After leaving the ranch, Hank and Grace moved to Zortman, Montana, where she served and retired as Postmaster. Following retirement, she lived in the Bozeman/Belgrade area for 18 years until her death. Grace is survived by her son, Terry Nesbit, of Queen Creek, AZ; daughter, Julie Wagner, of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Jenny (Ryan) Lucas of Tomball, TX, Jake (Mary) Wagner, of Bozeman, Nikki (Steve) Kevan, of Wasilla, AK, Lareen Munroe, of Ft. Shaw, MT, and Sarese (Erin) Grant of Bremerton, WA; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Alice Woolston, of Spearfish, SD. In one of her diaries she noted these words from Jesus: "Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you." John 14:1-2 The family is very grateful to the staff at Open Arms Elder Care, Belgrade, for their loving care. A private family gathering will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
