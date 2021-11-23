Nemes, Hazel Mary Barclay Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hazel Mary Barclay Nemes died November 8th with her family members beside her in Vancouver, WA. She had been living in Portland, Oregon, having moved from Bozeman, Montana, in 2012 after more than twenty years there. She was born in Southampton, England, March 20, 1927, to Ivy Perry Barclay of Southampton, England, and John Robert Barclay, of Wakefield, Lancaster, England. Hazel had been studying nursing at King's College in Southampton when she met an American GI on a blind date. She married Sylvester Nemes in Southampton, England, March 17th, 1945, nearly at the close of World War II. After World War II ended Hazel traveled with her new daughter, Diane, on the Queen Mary to America with a ship-full of young brides who had married American GIs. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Diane Nemes Corson (Bruce Parker), son Eric; grandchildren Hallie Williams (Mike), Effie Alexander, Sage Corson (Thomas), Ryan Nemes (Jamie), Lee Nemes, and Dylan Nemes; and great-grandchildren Jade Williams, Asher Williams, Ella Williams, Violet Alexander, and Hazel King, She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester, and son, Gregory. Hazel Nemes Mary Barclay Nemes Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nemes Mary Barclay Nemes Hazel Botany Politics Heraldry Diane Nemes Corson World War Ii Sylvester Nemes Southampton England Recommended for you