Justin Bennetts Nelson, born on March 26, 1970, in Bozeman, Montana passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on April 20, 2023, at his home in Redding, Connecticut. Cremation has taken place and was trusted to the care of Danbury Memorial Funeral Home in Danbury, CT. To send the family condolences, share a memory or to write on his tribute wall please visit www.danburymemorial.com.
Justin was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Soren and Alice Nelson of Bozeman, MT; maternal grandparents Ed and Jean Bigelow of Ennis, MT; his father, Jerome "Jerry" Soren Carl Nelson, and his mother, Joyce Louise (Bigelow) Nelson, both of Bozeman, MT.
Justin is survived and will be deeply missed by his companion and fiancé, Mandy Helbling; his sister, Janel Carlson (Eric), nephews Nathan and Connor; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Justin attended and graduated from Charles M. Russel High School (1988) in Great Falls; attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the University of Montana (1992) in Missoula; and attended and graduated with an MBA in International Finance from Thunderbird School of Global Management (1997) in Phoenix, AZ.
As a native Montanan, Justin grew up enjoying all that the Big Sky country offered including hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, boating and whitewater rafting. In addition to being an avid outdoorsman, Justin was skilled in the building trades and worked with his father to help build many of the family's homes in Great Falls. Justin was a successful financial trader and worked at companies across the U.S., as well as in London. Most recently, he worked as a Commodity Trading Advisor for his own business, Nelson Trading Group, LLC.
While his family and friends are saddened by his untimely and sudden departure, we can all take comfort in knowing that Justin will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman alongside his parents, Jerry and Joyce, at a private family memorial later this fall. We, his loved ones, wish him peace and happy hunting in Heaven's mountains.
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." - Thomas Campbell Justin Nelson Bennetts Nelson
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.