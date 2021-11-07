Nelson, Jessie Nov 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessie Etna Rice Newman Nelson died in her home on November 1, 2021, after a short illness. She was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) on October 8. Although the time between diagnosis and death was brief, Jessie was prepared and eager to make her transition. She had even written her own obituary! "Farewell to everyone. It's been a great life full of experiences, personal growth, and evolving awareness and wisdom. All the experiences—childhood, marriage, family, home, profession, moving around and then staying put—have been opportunities for becoming the consciousness that I am. "I was born in Harvard, Idaho, on December 23, 1933, to Wycliffe and Xythel (Hall) Rice. As parents, they were each a gift in their own way. Another early gift was living in the geographic triangular area between Harvard, Moscow, Idaho, and Palouse, Washington. I've always loved that area and, as an adult, made many semi-annual trips there to visit relatives. After those relatives were gone, I continued to visit my beloved countryside. "My brother is Vincent Rice of Juliaetta, Idaho. My sister is Patricia Rice Knoke of Kingman, Arizona. "In 1952, I married Rod Newman of Molalla, Oregon. Over time we had seven children: Chérie, Lori, Gina, Salli, Cathie, Brian, and Ted. After 24 years, that marriage ended in 1976. That's when the youngest children and I moved to Bozeman, where I later married Irving J. "Bud" Nelson. "After retiring from the real estate profession in 1999, Bud and I enjoyed family, friends, camping, making our yard beautiful, a bit of travel, attending local events, and reflecting on how good life has been—even during difficult times. Bud, who died in June of 2010, gave me courage, freedom, support, love, and companionship and, most of all, the opportunity to be myself. He was my prince, and I am grateful for my time with him. He and my wondrous, unique children have been life's greatest gifts to me. I'm also grateful to members of the Pilgrim Congregational Church community, many of whom have loved and supported me since 1977. "Cheerio to all! Whatever you're currently experiencing can enrich your life and offer opportunities for enhancement and energizing joy. Thanks to all who have been my companions along the way. I wish you Courage, Peace, Love, Wisdom, and Grace, Jessie." Jessie Nelson is survived by a sister, Trish Knoke (Fred) of Kingman, AZ, a brother, Vincent Rice of Juliaetta, ID, and 7 children and 4 stepchildren: Chérie Newman of Bozeman, MT, Lori Newman of Albuquerque, NM, Gina Clugston (Dale) of North Fork, CA, Salli Newman of Burbank, CA, Cathie Heier (Vince) of Belgrade, MT, Brian Newman (Janis) of Kent, WA, Ted Newman (Larene) of Poulsbo, WA, Gwen Gatzmeier of Billings, MT, Gail Piegat (Tim) of Laramie, WY, Glenn Nelson (Becky) of Bozeman, MT, Grant Nelson (Lori) of Butte, MT. Also, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jessie Nelson Nelson Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessie Nelson Lori Newman Tourism Genealogy Christianity Medicine Vincent Rice Brian Newman Cherie Newman Gina Clugston Grant Nelson Recommended for you