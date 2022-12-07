Emery Nelson Emery Nelson, 92, of Bozeman passed away on November 30, 2022 near Bozeman, MT as a result of natural causes. He was born in Fargo, ND in 1930 to George Nelson and Olga Brekke Nelson, but grew up in Rice Lake, WI, where he spent many years on a dairy farm. Emery spent four years in the U. S. Air Force while stationed at Minot AFB in North Dakota. He met and married his wife, Ruth Mae Black, in Minot in June 1954. They moved to Bozeman in 1969 with their two children. Emery worked as the Gallatin County Sanitarian for 20 years before retiring to travel with Ruth and spend time with family and friends. During their 52 year marriage, they enjoyed visiting many countries around the world until Ruth passed away in 2006. Emery loved to play golf and cards, and he enjoyed working in the yard and watching the abundant wildlife. He was always there for his friends and family, including organizing and operating the Hyalite Youth Camp for many Black family and Nelson family reunions held there. Emery is survived by daughter, Kathy (and Thomas) Gibson of Bozeman, and by daughter, Terri (and Wayne) Schaffer of Snohomish, WA; and by his grandchildren, Megan (and Chad Link) Gibson of Bozeman, Michelle (and Scott Stebbins) Gibson of Bozeman, and Scott Schaffer of Snohomish. He is also survived by numerous Nelson Family nieces and nephews. There will be a small private graveside memorial service for immediate family in Bozeman, and he will be interred alongside Ruth in the Sunset Hills Cemetery this Spring. Memorials in his name may be sent to the Hyalite Youth Camp in Bozeman, MT or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
