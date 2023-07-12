Amanda Nelson Amanda Nelson, 50, passed away at her home in Milwaukie (Portland) Oregon on June 3, 2023. She was born in Wolf Point, MT, on November 3, 1972 to Gene and Penny Ogle Nelson. She is survived by her husband, John Stupak and her daughter, Sydnee Stupak; her mother Penny Ogle and stepfather, Daryl Bertelson; brothers Trevor Eugene Nelson and Bridger David Nelson and wife Jenna, children Caden, Quinton, Noah, Lylah Nelson of Bozeman; also, by her mother and father-in-law Patti and Ken Groff and brother-in-law Rick Stupak of Portland.
She was preceded in death by her father, Maynard Eugene (Gene) Nelson.
Amanda spent her elementary years in Wolf Point and moved with her mother and brothers to Fromberg, MT, where she attended her eighth through senior years. She excelled in sports, primarily basketball, in high school where her athletic ability earned her honors and a full scholarship to Gonzaga University. After graduation from Gonzaga, she explored several occupational opportunities before settling into working as an Electrical BIM Designer for a large engineering firm in Portland.
Her passion for travel took her to many countries, including Europe with her brother Trevor and his wife, Esther, and later Ireland and Australia with friends. Later she and her family spent many summer vacations near Glacier Park at the Nelson family reunions. Mandy and her family spent many weekends staying at places on the Oregon coast she loved as it was always her place of serenity and rejuvenation.
Amanda was a superb cook, often preparing unique and delicious meals for family and friends. Her family was her greatest joy. Mandy loved decorating her home with pictures created by her family. Her 17-year-old daughter, Sydnee, was such a source of pride for her. She became a "Soccer Mom," never missing a match. She regarded Sydnee as her *greatest achievement." The house was often filled with young people having fun.
Amanda was a loving person and a much loved person by all who knew her.
