Peter Nash, M.D., Col., USAF (Retired), age 79, passed away on April 14, 2023, from complications of his pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy, son Patrick, daughter Polly, brother Jack Nash, three grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Frank Nash and mother Doris Nash, brother Dick Nash and sister Pat Nash.
He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1966, then completed Air Force pilot training in Texas. After training in the F-4 Phantom II fighter, he served in Vietnam and completed 51 missions over North Vietnam. He later attended medical school and graduated in 1975. He then became a flight surgeon in Arizona and later requalified as a pilot in the F-4. He was one of the only three dual-qualified pilot physicians in the Air Force at that time. He was the first commander of two AF Reserve medical units. He was board certified in internal medicine, occupational medicine and aerospace and made significant contributions to the Air Force flying safety program. He also enjoyed travel, hiking and astronomy.
A memorial mass will be held on May 19 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church of Ascension in Fountain Hills, Arizona. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at the Veterans National Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona. A special time will be set aside at 3 p.m. at the Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills for eulogies, remembrances and Air Force tributes. Nash Peter Robert Nash
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.