Craig MichaelNagy
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Craig Michael Nagy, age 29, passed on in Missoula, Montana, on January 6, 2023. He is the beloved son of Patricia M Fowlie and Jon O Nagy, and beloved brother of Sarah M Nagy. He left behind many relatives and friends who love him. He was born on June 4, 1993, in Berkeley, California, and raised in Bozeman, Montana, where he left school early to start his own computer consulting service, Total Computer Care.

He then moved to Missoula to launch his successful career as a trusted and valued expert in cybersecurity. He worked at several world class security companies. In his short 29 years he distinguished himself with a level of success in cybersecurity that placed him at the top of his field. This was accomplished by a dedication and drive to always seek excellence and do the best job he could. Always humble, he would say anybody could do what he had done and quickly credited his success in a job to other collaborating team members. He brought a sense of humor to his group. Both supervisors and fellow employees enjoyed his positive attitude.

As a Cyber Security Consultant at LMG, 2016-2018, he conducted network penetration tests, vulnerability assessments, and web application assessments. Craig is remembered by his teammates as brilliant, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand. One interesting aspect of his work was “social engineering”, in which he was asked by banks and other multinational companies in large cities across the country to travel there, and try to physically enter confidential areas and access their private information and internet vulnerabilities.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you