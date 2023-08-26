Craig Michael Nagy, age 29, passed on in Missoula, Montana, on January 6, 2023. He is the beloved son of Patricia M Fowlie and Jon O Nagy, and beloved brother of Sarah M Nagy. He left behind many relatives and friends who love him. He was born on June 4, 1993, in Berkeley, California, and raised in Bozeman, Montana, where he left school early to start his own computer consulting service, Total Computer Care.
He then moved to Missoula to launch his successful career as a trusted and valued expert in cybersecurity. He worked at several world class security companies. In his short 29 years he distinguished himself with a level of success in cybersecurity that placed him at the top of his field. This was accomplished by a dedication and drive to always seek excellence and do the best job he could. Always humble, he would say anybody could do what he had done and quickly credited his success in a job to other collaborating team members. He brought a sense of humor to his group. Both supervisors and fellow employees enjoyed his positive attitude.
As a Cyber Security Consultant at LMG, 2016-2018, he conducted network penetration tests, vulnerability assessments, and web application assessments. Craig is remembered by his teammates as brilliant, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand. One interesting aspect of his work was “social engineering”, in which he was asked by banks and other multinational companies in large cities across the country to travel there, and try to physically enter confidential areas and access their private information and internet vulnerabilities.
At Schellman and Company, as a Senior Penetration Tester, 2018-2020, he used advanced approaches of cutting-edge client cybersecurity capabilities.
He most recently was a Security Consultant at Securicon, 2022-2023. He assessed and improved client cybersecurity capabilities to protect, detect, respond, and recover against advanced cyberspace threats.
He was proud of accomplishing top level certifications such as OSCE (Offensive Security Certified Expert), OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional), AWS CSA (AWS Certified Solutions Architect), among others. He was passionate about his field and always excited to learn and explore.
Craig will be remembered for many things, including his sense of humor, his patience when teaching, his guitar playing, his kindness, his ability to forgive, and his love. We admired his intelligence; he was always studying and learning. We cherish our memories of family trips, sitting around a fire pit, hiking, kayaking, cooking together, and playing games. He was thoughtful and kind. His life was brief but his influence was profound.
Memorial service will be on September 16, 2023, at 10 am at Holy Rosary Church, 220 W Main St, Bozeman, followed by interment at the columbarium in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. We will then have a light lunch at Holy Rosary Church. Please bring memories and stories to share. We will later, at 3:00, meet in the parking lot of Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman, for a hike that was one of Craig’s favorites and where we have many memories.