Mary Stephanie Sabo, née Herbstritt Mary Stephanie Sabo, née Herbstritt died peacefully on December 11, 2022. She was 84 years old. Born on June 10, 1938, to John Maynard Herbstritt and Catherine, née O'Shaughnessy. Born in Chicago and raised in Elmwood Park and River Forest, IL, she attended Trinity High School and then St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. She met and fell in love with Thomas I. Sabo who was attending The University of Notre Dame. They married in 1959 and moved to Missoula, Montana where she graduated from the University of Montana. One year later, they settled in Bozeman, MT where they raised 4 children. They later divorced in 1975. In 1980, she married Vincent J. Volz. They later divorced. Stephanie aka Steve was a true renaissance woman. A tenacious, independent, natural beauty that was a force to be reckoned with. Steve was an avid gardener, hunter, skier, fisherman and Mother. She was an amazing cook that created farm-to-table meals WAY before it was HIP! She was an early member of the Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol as well as a member of the Montana Association of REALTORS. With her fiercely competitive spirit, she was an expert marksman that could outshoot the best trap shooter (man or woman) as she could shoot her favorite 220 swift, 400 yards on target. She could gut an antelope, cast a 50 ft line with a Royal Wulff, hike a mountain trail, ski a perfect cold smoke slope... all while being dressed in some fashionable outfit! Steve had a love for adventure that ran deep in her veins. From Europe to India to the Galapagos, Mom loved every minute she could get away and explore. She was always dreaming of her next trip and her adventurous spirit, fueled her inner being. She was a businesswoman with an entrepreneurial spirit. With 40+ years as a Real Estate Broker in the Gallatin Valley, she was able to raise 4 rambunctious children. She would wheel and deal to make the next transaction come to fruition. For a short stint, she dabbled in commodities, where she once had such a "big day of trading" that she came home driving a brand-new sports car! In the mid 1980's, Mom decided to purchase a home in the heart of Bozeman. The Lindley House was her true passion undertaking, where she transformed an old, run-down house into a truly beautiful masterpiece. Her keen eye for details and her collection of antiques and art, made the Bed and Breakfast a vision to behold. Mom's unwavering Roman Catholic faith and her 30+ years of sobriety were of upmost importance to her. There is no doubt that her faith is what got her thru her 6+ year battle with Parkinson's! Not only did Mom give us the gift of life but she showed her children how to live life to the fullest. She taught us the love of the great outdoors as well as the importance of family and friends. She was a big city Chicago girl that embraced Montana and made it her home for 60+ years. From the hairdos to the heels, Mom was always entering a room, "dressed to the nines" albeit, usually (always) running late! Stephanie is survived by her children: Thomas (Jacqui) of Phoenix, AZ; Mark and Matthew of Bozeman and Erin (David) Claus of Wheaton, IL. Grandchildren: Jason Sabo; Riley and Kiril Sabo; David, Jack, Benjamin and Luke Claus. Siblings; Katie McMahon, Jim, Tom (Mary) and Terry (Carol) as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John (Lynne). Lastly, we would like to thank Mom's close circle of friends. Your love, support and friendship meant the world to Mom! To her caregivers at The Bozeman Lodge, Brookdale Springmeadows and The Gallatin County Rest Home, we so appreciate the way you treated Mom with dignity, compassion, and care. Funeral services and Celebration of Life will be held late Summer, 2023. In Lieu of flowers, a donation of your choice, in memory of Steve, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com