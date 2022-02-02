John Edward Myett, Jr., 80, of Belgrade, passed away January 30, 2022. John was born on February 4, 1941, in Portsmouth, NH to John Edward and Elizabeth Myett. He went to elementary and high school in Portsmouth, NH and attended Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND. John was a warehouse foreman for ten years at Harrington Appliance and worked at Owenhouse Ace Hardware for 30 years. He lived in Portsmouth, NH, Great Falls, MT, and Bozeman, MT. John enjoyed the outdoors, driving, shooting, and spending time with family - he really loved his grandkids. He will be remembered most for the love of his country and family, his customer service skills, and willing to help wherever possible. John is preceded in death by his parents, sister, aunts, and uncles. He is survived by his wife Miriam Myett of Belgrade, his children Christopher (Kristina) Myett, Thomas Myett, and Bradley Myett all of Belgrade, and seven grandchildren. A Visitation will be held 12-4PM Thursday, February 3, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Ft. Harrison Cemetery on Friday, February 4, at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the Shriners Hospital, www.shrinerschildrens.org/giving or Muscular Dystrophy Association, www.mda.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. John Myett, Jr. Edward Myett, Jr.
