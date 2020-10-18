A light has gone out in our lives, but will shine in our hearts forever. Carmen Pauline Murphy went home to be with her God on October 10. She had a big soul, a determined will, a strong faith, and a kind heart. Fall was her favorite time of year--the season in which she arrived and left this Earth. Carmen was born in Huron, South Dakota on October 1, 1926. She was raised in Tracy, Minnesota, a small railroad town in the southern part of the state. Growing up, she picked strawberries in her father's garden and worked at the local grocery store, where her least favorite part of the job was candling eggs. Carmen enjoyed cheerleading, roller-skating, and collecting bittersweet in the fall. Carmen received a Bachelor of Arts from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She married Wayne Murphy two days after graduation and they had six children together. Fueled by ingenuity and practicality, Carmen balanced PTA, Girl Scouts, and AAU swim board meetings with getting dinner on the table. She'd get out of bed at midnight to play 500 when her kids needed a fourth. Carmen loved the holidays—especially Christmas—and would begin playing Christmas carols, decorating, and baking cookies the day after Thanksgiving. With characteristic gumption, Carmen moved to Bozeman for a fresh start after her divorce in 1973. Faced with kids to raise and bills to pay, she opened a gift shop in the Bozeman Hotel called "The Peddler." Carmen was a gifted artist and made Christmas ornaments and greeting cards to sell at the shop. After a friend encouraged her to become a realtor, she joined ERA Landmark. Carmen had a lot of fun and success in selling real estate for 22 years. She thanked her clients with homemade crafts and raspberry jam. One of her proudest moves was helping her church, Evangelical Free Church, relocate to a space on South 19th Avenue. Outside of work, she volunteered at the Museum of the Rockies and United Way, took painting and ceramics classes, golfed, and hiked with the BWAGs. In retirement, Carmen enjoyed her cabin in the Gallatin Canyon and was an avid bridge, pinochle, and mahjong player. She also started traveling internationally in her 70's, taking several trips to Europe with perfectly packed suitcases. But, as was true throughout her life, her main focus was her family. She was a proud grandmother. Carmen moved to St. John's Assisted Living in Billings in 2016. Even though it was hard to leave Bozeman, she kept her chin up. She joined a pinochle group, played bingo, and made new friends. We are grateful for the care and kindness that St. John's showed her. Her 94th birthday was happy, packed with phone calls from kids and grandkids. She savored every last bite of chocolate cake. Carmen had a stroke the next day and passed away a week later. She was steadied by her faith, and at the end of her life could say, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7) Carmen is preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Moureen Murphy, and two sisters, Jane Clark and Bev Holland. She is survived by her children: Doug Murphy, Pat (Joe) Hansen, Sue (Larry) Andersen, Tom (Leslie) Murphy, and Mary Murphy (Rich Borden); loving grandchildren: Will, Danny, Colin (Brea), Devin (Mike), Morgan (Garret), Patrick, Katy, Annie (Steve), Brian, Mike (Greta), Matt (Emily), Tommy (Amy), Maura, and Conall; three great-grandchildren with more on the way; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. We will miss her for the rest of our lives. When we don't know what to do, we will remember the path she walked, and start walking it ourselves—one foot in front of the other, one day at a time. A celebration of Carmen's life will take place at her cabin in the summer of 2021. Donations in her memory can be made to the Gallatin History Museum, United Way, or a charity of choice. Carmen Murphy Pauline Murphy
