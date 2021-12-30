Munholland, Patricia L. Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia L. Munholland Patricia L. Munholland, PhD, known as Patty Burton to most of us, was born to Walter and Rosalind (Russell) Munholland June 19, 1958 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. She passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Patty dealt with serious health issues over the past 22 years with amazing strength and fortitude. She was smart, ambitious and creative. Patty Burton was very much a funny and quick-witted lady. She will be greatly missed. She grew up in Ontario, Canada attending the Essex District High School. She studied at the University of Guelph (BS) and then at the University of Waterloo (Masters and PhD). In 1988 she moved to Montana and began a teaching/research position at Montana State University. During the summer of 1991 she started a home business, Fragrant Creations, where she made wonderful long-lasting potpourris she sold at craft fairs. She retired from MSU in 2000 as an Associate Professor (Statistics). After retiring from MSU she co-founded From Earth to Dog LLC, a business devoted to creating healthy, organic chemical-free products for dogs. She also worked at doTERRA Essential Oils USA. In 1989 she met Don Burton and they married August 25, 1990 in Bozeman, MT. They had no children. They moved to Stevensville, MT when Don retired in 2019 where she resided until her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sur is survived by the love of her life, Don, a brother David and sister Janet. Also surviving are her beloved pets Yanuck, Oreo and Christopher Robin. Patty dearly loved all of her pets over the years. It was requested they be mentioned upon her passing: Cauchy, Freckles, Macbeth, Lil' Bit, Bentley, Amca, Canica and Drifter. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Road, Bozeman MT 59718. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patty Burton University Work Education Don Burton Patricia L. Rite Bozeman Cremation Mt Recommended for you