Milton Michael Mozen Milton "Milt" Michael Mozen, 92, died on March 28, 2022, of natural cause at his home in Bozeman, MT. Milt was born in Negaunee, MI on September 13, 1929. Son of Sarah Schwartzburg Mozen and Harry Mozen, he was the youngest of five siblings. Milt graduated with a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Toledo in 1951, Masters of Science Purdue University in 1952, and PhD in Biochemistry University of Wisconsin 1955. As a first generation American, he went from modest roots to become a biochemist, highly respected in his field of hematology, including being named on multiple patents for lifesaving drugs. Milt met the love of his life, Dorothy Sperling, at a summer camp in 1948. They were married for 54 years until Dorothy died in 2005. Milt and Dorothy raised three children and together they were champions of and activists for equal rights for all. Milt marched with Martin Luther King Jr. on five different occasions and Dorothy went to Alabama to march with MLKJR (Selma to Montgomery) while Milt stayed home with their children. Milt was a longtime supporter of Civil Rights and Environmental Organizations including ACLU, Earth Justice, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and the Sierra Club. He was a mountain climber, cyclist, marathon runner, beer maker, master of sourdough, and dog - lover. He loved astronomy, and in the years after he retired from his biochemistry work, he volunteered at the Chabot Science Center in Oakland teaching youth about space travel and astronomy. In Bozeman he volunteered for the ITA (International Therapy Animal) READ program, where he and his beloved dog Bailey went to schools and libraries as reading companions for children. Milk is survived by his three children, son Edward Sperling Mozen (Barbara Scott) and their son Isaac Patrick Mozen, daughter Paula A. Mozen and her son Howard Alan Mozen (Elizabeth Schafer) and their two children Avery Rose Schafer Mozen and Owen Milton Schafer Mozen. Milt also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a Bozeman Celebration of Life on September 10th. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Milt, please consider ACLU, GVLT, Southern Poverty Law Center, or The Sierra Club Foundation. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.