Helen Moss Helen Marie Moss, 71, of Bozeman, passed into eternity on January 3, 2023. Helen was one of five children born to Harvey and Viola Moss. Helen grew up in Belgrade, attending Central Park Grade School, and Belgrade Junior High and High School. She graduated in 1969, and later graduated from clothing design school in Fashion Merchandising. She was a knowledgeable and helpful retail salesperson throughout her life, working most recently at Macy's. Helen's faith was very important to her. She was a member of Grace Bible Church where she taught Sunday school and was an Awana leader. She was also a part of the Missionary Gleaners and was involved with the Christian Women's Club. Helen's also loved sewing for her nieces and nephews, making clothes, and baking. Helen is survived by her sister, Joan Oldenburger; brothers, Keith and Ken (Judy) Moss; aunt, Gladys Hanson; nieces and nephews, Andrea Woodley, Chris Moss, Karen (Ikenna) Akukwe, Ryan Moss, Amanda (Kevin) Dockter, and Anna (Justin) Peterson, Troy Lenneman, and several great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; brother and sister-in-law, James (Shirlie) Moss; brother-in-law, Andy Oldenburger; and sister-in-law, Alice Moss. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.