Jack Riley Moser It is with heavy hearts that we share the death of Jack Riley Moser, a loving son, brother, teammate, and friend. Jack was born December 14, 2003, in Bozeman, a 4th generation Montanan, and died tragically in a car accident on October 19, 2021. Jack loved his car and could often be found detailing, planning his next modification, or dreaming of the cars in his future. This same dedication and love extended in even greater degree to his family and friends. He had an innate gift of drawing people to him, meaning he never met a stranger and was a light to all who had the privilege of spending time with him. He was a friend to anyone he met, touching many lives across our community. A gifted athlete, participating and achieving many hard-earned goals in both hockey and swimming, our ever-energetic Jack found sports at a young age to fill his need to move. He was the teammate who not only excelled physically, but also knew exactly what to say to bring a smile to everyone's face. He naturally and effortlessly taught those around him how to lead with joy. Jack was most excited to play hockey this season on the same team as his brother, Cole, knowing that together, they could accomplish anything. Although Jack was known for being extremely social at Bozeman High School, his future was as bright as his smile. With acceptance from Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and Montana State University we know that no matter where he chose to continue his studies, he would have met and exceeded all expectations. We are so very proud of you Jack. Jack is survived and will always be remembered by his parents, Lisa & Chad, and his brother & best friend, Cole. The depth of this loss will ripple across the countless lives he impacted with his kindness, humor and joy. A celebration of his life for all who loved him will be held at The Commons in Bozeman, Wednesday, November 17th, at 1pm. Please come wearing your coolest kicks in honor of Jack. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.