Walter Mosby

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Walter Mosby passed away at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a seizure and resulting fall on Monday August 28th. His wife, Carol; son, Joel; twin daughters, Tiffany and Carissa, along with his son-in-law Ben Williams and grandson Colin, were at his side.

Walt was born in Lewistown, MT and lived in various towns in the Gallatin Valley. Walt graduated from Willow Creek High School in 1965. While in high school he was a starter for the Willow Creek Broncs basketball team along with his brother Ken where they won the Class 15-C titles in 1964 and 1965, and finished 4th in state in 1964. He also participated in track and won many medals. Walt was offered a walk on spot with the MSU basketball team as a point guard because of his speed and three point shooting. He went to the Capitol School of Business in Helena and earned a degree in accounting and a minor in social hijinks. Upon graduating, Walt joined the Navy and was stationed at ComSubPac Fleet, Pearl Harbor, HI. While stationed there, he met his future wife Carol and was married at a penthouse church overlooking Waikiki Beach on the evening of July 5th, 1969. He couldn't say no to any of his Navy buddies so if you could pay for your own tux they were in the wedding party. Walt and Carol were happily married for 54 years.

While in the Navy he won the National Defense medal and was honorably discharged in May of 1969. Walt and Carol then moved back to Montana where he worked at MSU in the computer department. Upon leaving MSU he became an owner of Applied Business Systems with offices in Bozeman, Billings and Sheridan. Walt was also a part owner of the Three Forks Market and worked there until he retired.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you