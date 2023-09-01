Walter Mosby passed away at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a seizure and resulting fall on Monday August 28th. His wife, Carol; son, Joel; twin daughters, Tiffany and Carissa, along with his son-in-law Ben Williams and grandson Colin, were at his side.
Walt was born in Lewistown, MT and lived in various towns in the Gallatin Valley. Walt graduated from Willow Creek High School in 1965. While in high school he was a starter for the Willow Creek Broncs basketball team along with his brother Ken where they won the Class 15-C titles in 1964 and 1965, and finished 4th in state in 1964. He also participated in track and won many medals. Walt was offered a walk on spot with the MSU basketball team as a point guard because of his speed and three point shooting. He went to the Capitol School of Business in Helena and earned a degree in accounting and a minor in social hijinks. Upon graduating, Walt joined the Navy and was stationed at ComSubPac Fleet, Pearl Harbor, HI. While stationed there, he met his future wife Carol and was married at a penthouse church overlooking Waikiki Beach on the evening of July 5th, 1969. He couldn't say no to any of his Navy buddies so if you could pay for your own tux they were in the wedding party. Walt and Carol were happily married for 54 years.
While in the Navy he won the National Defense medal and was honorably discharged in May of 1969. Walt and Carol then moved back to Montana where he worked at MSU in the computer department. Upon leaving MSU he became an owner of Applied Business Systems with offices in Bozeman, Billings and Sheridan. Walt was also a part owner of the Three Forks Market and worked there until he retired.
Walt was an active member of his community and coached the Three Forks Little Wolves, Lions Club, and YMCA basketball teams. He played city league basketball at MSU well into his 60's and his crew of mostly old guys won many tournaments. Walt loved nothing more than to steal the ball from a current MSU basketball player and drain a three. He enjoyed playing PIG with his children and grandchildren well past dark. He played and sponsored a softball team for many years until he took up golf at Valley View Golf Club, playing three times a week with his brothers Ken and Mike. Walt was vice president of the local AAL for Lutherans for many years and was an elder in his church.
Walt always had a smile on his face, loved giving back to others, and being the oldest of 13 children felt the need to be a fantastic big brother to all.
Walt was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Mosby; mother, Lucile Lamb; stepfather, Louie Lamb; sister, Judith Fay; and brothers, Mike and Cy Mosby. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Joel (Denise); daughters, Tiffany (Ben) and Carissa, along with his four grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Brooke and Colin. He is also survived by his brothers, Ken (Phyllis), Steve (Jeri), Larry (Mari), Jerry (Kerry), Buck (JoAnn) and sisters, Patsy Lamb, Lisa Lamb, and Micky Mosby, and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Due to his brother Mike's recent passing, a celebration of life is being planned next year around Walt's birthday. More information will be provided to friends and family closer to the date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Green River College Women's Basketball Team in Auburn, WA, the Lake Washington High School Women's Track Team in Kirkland, WA or any organization that helps children get involved with sports.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
