Michael Justin Mosby Michael Justin Mosby passed away peacefully on July 24th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was 68 years old.
Mike was born on October 7, 1954 in Bozeman, Montana to Kenneth and Lucile Mosby. He spent most of his childhood in and around Willow Creek, graduating from Willow Creek High School in 1972. Mike joined the U.S. Army in 1973 and served across the US and Germany before receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1976. Mike worked in Bozeman his entire life, aside from a year in Dickinson, North Dakota, where he met his wife Cindy (Enderle) and convinced her to move back to Montana. Mike and Cindy were married in 1982 and welcomed their son, Josh, in 1984. Mike worked at MSU until his retirement in 2012. He was an avid golfer both before and after his retirement as a member at Valley View Golf Club.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cynthia Mosby; son, Joshua Mosby (Amy); grandchildren Ella and Kai; brothers, Walt (Carol) and Ken (Phyllis) of Bozeman, Steve (Jeri) of Helena, MT, Larry (Mari) Lamb of Missoula, MT, Rick (Val) Lamb of Three Forks, MT, Jerry (Kerry) Lamb of North Point, FL, Buck (JoAnn) Mosby of Roy, MT; sisters, Patsy Lamb of Tucson, AZ, Lisa Lamb of Spokane, WA, Micky Mosby of Great Falls, MT; Stepmother, Sharon Davis of Roy, MT; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Mosby and Lucile Lamb; sister, Judy Fay Mosby; and brother, Cy Mosby.
A Celebration of LIfe will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM at the Dokken-Nelson Chapel in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's name to the Cancer Support Community of Bozeman.