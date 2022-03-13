Ronald Sidney Morton, 72, peacefully departed this earth on January 27, 2022, in Bozeman, MT surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 10, 1949, in Little Bear Creek near Bozeman to Sidney and Delores Morton. Ron spent most of his youth working at the family dude ranch, The Rainbow Ranch. He loved the lifestyle including hunting and fishing in the beautiful Gallatin Canyon with his brother Bob and his cousin Butch Bopp. Ron graduated from Belgrade High School in 1967, where he was active in various clubs and athletics. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam on the U.S.S. O'Brien. Ron was honorably discharged in 1970. Ron continued his public service as a police officer with the Bozeman Police Department. As a police officer, Ron exemplified honor, integrity and fairness while serving his community. Ron had a tremendous ability to connect with people and foster trust and a sense of safety. It goes without saying that if you knew Ron, you loved and respected him. Ron married the love of his life, Cody Crosby, in 1971. He was a faithful husband and adored his wife throughout their marriage. They had two sons, Destry and Jade. Ron was an amazing father and was an unbelievable fan and supporter of his sons' accomplishments. If you ever attended a Bozeman High football game or wrestling match, you would see him in the crowd faithfully cheering on his boys. Ron became a grandpa in 2002 to Kendree Morton, followed by Peyton, Mason and Finley. His grandkids were his pride and joy, and faithfully followed every activity they were involved in. He also adored and had great friendships with his beloved sisters in-law, Toni and Marti. They will all miss him tremendously. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Destry. Ron is survived by his wife, Cody, his son, Jade (Lorielle), grandchildren, Kendree, Peyton, Mason and Finley, his brother, Bob (Lyn), brothers-in-law Matt and Mark and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Sunday, March 27 @ 1:00PM. "If there is any immortality to be had among us human beings, it is certainly only in the love we leave behind. Fathers like mine don't ever die". Leo Buscaglia Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Morton Ronald Sidney Morton
