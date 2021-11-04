Morgan, Thane Francis Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thane Francis Morgan It is with the heaviest of hearts we share the loss of Thane Morgan. A page in the paper could never properly relay the 16 years we all had with Thane. He was born in Bozeman on the 4th of July 2005 to Zade and Corrie. He spent his childhood spirited and full of energy. He made fast friends and always was one to charm. As the years went on he became a skilled mechanic. He was known for being extremely bright and funny. It took a village to raise Thane and we appreciate everyone that took part. His friends were extremely important to him in Montana, Iowa, and New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandfather Sunny Smith. They were a pair that enjoyed each other very much. He is survived by his father Zade Morgan and mother Corrie Wood; stepparents Robert Wood married to Corrie and Annabel Morgan married to Zade. He was surrounded by siblings Tylie Wood and Hallie Larsen, Piper and Maeme Morgan, and Trayton and Kierra Wood. His loss will forever be heavy in their hearts. He is also survived by grandparents Steve and Donna Morgan; uncle and aunt Wade and Abby Schock; grandmother Jan Smith and uncle Brian Smith (Paige); step grandparents and family, Barb Wood, Leo Walter Wood, Shawna Wood, Shelly Bogle (Ryan), Doug Schott, RJ Wood (Heather), Hilary Heminway, Alexander Heminway (Brynn), and Jason Newton (Debbie). We have a special place in our hearts for Bill and Jeanie Bolt for their love, care and kindness of Thane. He has an endless list of family, stepfamily, cousins, and friends that will remember Thane for the entirety of their lives and will forever feel the loss of a life too short lived. Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, November 13th, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, Bozeman, MT. A graveside service for close friends and family will follow at the Morgan cemetery. Everyone is welcome at the Pass Creek Community Center for a gathering following services. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zade Morgan Francis Morgan It Genealogy Worship Anatomy Tylie Wood Corrie Annabel Morgan Robert Wood Brian Smith Recommended for you