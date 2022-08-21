Janis Lee (Strong) Moree passed away on 8/5/22 after a courageous 21 year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Superior, MT, on 5/17/37 to Russell and Lillian Strong and spent most of her life enjoying Montana's beauty. Early years were spent around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, attending local dances and taking on the occasional 4-H project, including raising a pig, which by her own admission she did not enjoy, stating that "after all she was a city girl!" She was a proud member of the Sons and Daughters of MT pioneers, with her Parker/Strong relatives arriving in the Fort Benton area in 1865. She spent many hours researching and exploring the Strong family history and attended most of the 83 annual Strong picnics held on the 4th Sunday in July. True to her pioneer sprit she helped charter a new chapter of the Sunrise Rotary Club in 1992 which would encourage more diversity, especially for women. Janis was the very first female club President in Bozeman leading the way for many after her. Janis was an eternally optimistic soul and was a cheery and loving person. She could always see the best in people and would encourage others to do the same. She was always fit, athletic and healthy with great energy, even after her illness forced her to slow down. She skiied downhill into her '80's and she had a beautiful, graceful form on the slopes. This style and grace flowed into her dancing which she loved so much. She will always be remembered by all who knew her a bright, happy and effervescent spirit who lives on with us. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gene, sister Pam, daughters Leslie (Roland) and Linda (Neal) and grandchildren Mariah (Kasey) and Hunter (Kristine). No services are planned. At a later date she will be joining her pioneer relatives at the family cemetery near Belt, MT. Janis Moree Moree
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.