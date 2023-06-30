Billy (Bill) Kenneth Mora, May 23, 1935, to June 15, 2023, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a brief stay at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, Michigan on June 15, 2023. Bill was born in Great Falls, Montana, on May 23, 1935, to Eugene and Lola Mora. Bill spent his early life on his family's farm outside Great Falls. His family moved to Bozeman when Bill's father (Eugene) became a Montana State Trooper. Bill grew up in Bozeman and was very proud of his Bozeman and Montana roots. Bill attended Montana State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management After graduation, Bill served in the United States military where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant in the Army Reserves as an Artillery Officer. After his service, Bill went to work for the International Harvester Corporation as a Sales Manager and continued to work for them for most of his professional career. He ultimately purchased an International Harvester Corporation heavy-duty truck dealership in Kalamazoo, Michigan named Tandem International Trucks, from which he retired.
Bill was married to Rozella (Dee) DeWit and had two sons, Brad and Todd. Later, he was married to Janice (Jan) Kurr, with whom he had one son, Bill. They were married for 50 years until she passed away in 2018. Bill was very proud of his sons and was a strong supporter of all of their academic and athletic endeavors. He coached several of his sons' youth sports teams and rarely missed any events in which they participated. He was a proud father of Brad (Nancy), Todd (Ann),) and Bill and also a proud grandfather to his grandchildren; David (Cassie), Andrew (Jessica), Molly (Kevin), Celeste (Eddie), Spenser (Kaitlin), Dillon, Savannah (Phil), and Anthony. He loved his grandchildren dearly and would share stories about them with everyone he met. The light of his life was when his grandchildren would visit and share their latest adventures with him. He was also blessed with 3 great-grandchildren: Elijah, Annabelle, and Sophie with whom he also loved spending time with them and watching them grow.
During his retirement years, Bill and Jan worked for Yellowstone Park at the Lake General Store. They would camp in the park all summer and loved the wildlife of the park. It allowed Bill to return to his boyhood home of Bozeman regularly. Additionally, Bill was an ardent supporter of the Montana State Bobcats, especially the football team. If the Bobcats beat the University of Montana Grizzlies in their annual rivalry, he considered it a great year.
A graveside memorial service will be held for Bill on August 26, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Prarie Home Cemetary in Richland, Michigan. A luncheon will immediately follow the memorial at the Richland Area Community Center. For further information regarding the memorial service please email Todd Mora at todd.d.mora@gmail.com Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Centrica Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of Southwest Michigan). Billy (Bill) Mora Kenneth Mora
