Eileen Ann Moos Eileen Ann (Grosfield) Moos passed away at her home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Eileen was born in Big Timber, Montana on September 12, 1937, to Arne A. and Bertha Grosfield.
Eileen grew up in Big Timber, spending time working on the family ranch on Swamp Creek, and loved riding and caring for horses. After graduating high school in Big Timber, she attended Montana State College (now University). It was there she met her husband, Richard "Dick" Eugene Moos. Richard and Eileen were married August 26, 1961, in Big Timber, the ceremony widely known for a photo of her being ushered in a wheelbarrow. They were happily married for nearly 60 years.
Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents. Eileen leaves behind her three sons, David, Alan (Christina), and Kevin (LeAnna) and five grandchildren, Jeff, Kaia, Becca, Ryan, and Justin. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dale Grosfield and Arne Grosfield Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick and Eileen lived in Montana, South Dakota, Minnesota, New York, Texas, Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, and Nevada. Eileen raised her three sons while babysitting other children and fostering a welcoming home environment that became a favorite hangout for her son's friends. She was an excellent bridge player and made friends quickly everywhere she lived. Eileen and her husband embraced an even more nomadic lifestyle after retirement, living in a motor coach for over 20 years and travelling across the United States. Their favorite trip was thru Canada and Alaska over the course of several weeks with a convoy of friends.
Eileen was known for her supreme baking skills even after Parkinson's disease made it impossible for her to live on her own. She was known affectionately as the "Pie Lady." She regularly filled the shelf outside her apartment with home-made cheesecake, peanut brittle, cookies, and of course... pies. She was a favorite among the staff and residents of the motor coach resort, retirement community and later the assisted living center where she spent the last eighteen months of her life.
Eileen was hard-working, giving, friendly, and dedicated. She often put the needs of her children and husband before her own. Her more recent friends are reminded of her each time they pass her now empty shelf and remember how she brightened their lives.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 10, 2023, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Big Timber, Montana.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.