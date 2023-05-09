Eileen AnnMoos
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Eileen Ann Moos Eileen Ann (Grosfield) Moos passed away at her home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Eileen was born in Big Timber, Montana on September 12, 1937, to Arne A. and Bertha Grosfield.

Eileen grew up in Big Timber, spending time working on the family ranch on Swamp Creek, and loved riding and caring for horses. After graduating high school in Big Timber, she attended Montana State College (now University). It was there she met her husband, Richard "Dick" Eugene Moos. Richard and Eileen were married August 26, 1961, in Big Timber, the ceremony widely known for a photo of her being ushered in a wheelbarrow. They were happily married for nearly 60 years.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents. Eileen leaves behind her three sons, David, Alan (Christina), and Kevin (LeAnna) and five grandchildren, Jeff, Kaia, Becca, Ryan, and Justin. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dale Grosfield and Arne Grosfield Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you