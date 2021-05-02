Christine (Fisher) Moore died April 9, 2021, in Portland, Oregon from a pulmonary embolism shortly after her 48th birthday. She lived her life with purpose, humility, empathy, humor, and love. Christine was born April 4, 1973 in Fairfield, California, but it wasn't long before her family moved to Kodiak, Alaska where they welcomed the addition of her sister, Heather. When Christine was four, her family settled in what she considered her first home—Bozeman, Montana. There she joined a community of extended family, relishing in Montana summers playing kick the can and picking raspberries at her grandparents' house. At Bozeman Junior High Christine formed friendships that remained extraordinarily important throughout her life, many that became a surrogate family in Portland. Christine spent her last three years of high school in Las Vegas, graduating from Bonanza High School in 1991. There she developed the qualities that exemplified her successful career as an attorney. She attended the University of Southern California on a speech and debate scholarship, joined a sorority, served as a seat filler at the Oscars, experienced the 1993 riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake, and earned a degree in broadcast journalism. After graduating in 1995, she returned to Bozeman where she sewed backpacks, explored the outdoors, and lived in a half-finished basement accessible only by a trapdoor. Eventually, family led her to the Reno/Tahoe area where she cultivated her environmental ethic while working for Patagonia, culminating in an once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In 1999, Christine made a life-changing decision to attend law school in Portland. Not only did that decision set the path for her law career, but also for her future family. Christine met Colm at Lewis and Clark Law School, and, after graduating in 2002, they moved to Lake Tahoe. Christine served as a judicial law clerk to Justice Miriam Shearing, the first woman on the Nevada Supreme Court. After clerking, Christine served as a public defender in Reno because she believed in justice for all, not just those who could afford it. In 2004, Christine and Colm married in Tahoe at a picturesque and laughter-filled wedding. They settled in Southeast Portland and, after clerking for Justice Robert "Skip" Durham at the Oregon Supreme Court, Christine settled into a successful career as a plaintiff's side civil litigator and appellate practitioner. Her intelligence, perseverance, and grace made her an asset to her clients and colleagues. She took on leadership positions, mentored new lawyers and law students, and offered counsel to other female attorneys who were trying to achieve the "work-life" balance. Most important to Christine was family. Bran arrived in 2009, followed by Lyra in 2011. Her children brought Christine the utmost joy and were her number one priority. She had a natural, playful and patient parenting style that allowed Lyra and Bran to blossom into creative and caring individuals whom she always spoke of with love and pride. She fostered curiosity in them, teaching them empathy for other living beings and showing them the world through travel, documentaries, and sometimes a "cute" or "funny" animal video on YouTube. We can trace Christine's path on a timeline, but the essence of her being lies in the connections she made. Ask any family, friend, or acquaintance to share something about her and the first words you will hear are "her infectious laugh." The pervasive thread that runs through all of Christine's circles is her ability to draw people in with a sense of humor. She was passionate about her convictions and not afraid to share them, whether it was marching with women, advocating for the environment, defending victims' rights, or bringing another four-legged friend into the household. She brought people together in a way that fostered a sense of realness, not pretense or drama. Her skill in the textile crafts of knitting and weaving are tangibly seen in the artwork lovingly gifted to friends and family. On a deeper level, her ability to weave different threads has been present in the days since her death, as all of Christine's communities have joined together to grieve, but also to celebrate her amazing life. She is survived by Colm, her husband, her children Bran and Lyra, parents Mary Fisher and Robert (Robin) Fisher, sister Heather Fisher, father-in-law Hugh Moore, brother-in-law Conor (Shannon) Moore, niece and nephews Sierra Fisher-Dykman, Luc Hallberg, and James Moore, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Christine Moore Fisher Moore