Richard "Dick" Monroe "Your legacy on Earth is . . . when you leave this Earth, how many hearts you have touched" - Patti Davis This quote resonates with me as Richard "Dick" James Monroe, 86, who left us on May 23rd, 2022, was a steward of the environment, history, women and human connections. My dad, Dick, struck me with his progressive mindset - he was a feminist before most people knew what that meant, and he was an advocate for aboriginal people in a way that still isn't understood. He was incredibly sensitive (despite his blustery, Midwestern outer shell) and felt the pain of suffering, death, injustice, divisiveness and subjugation to his core. His generosity, intellectual curiosity and patriotism were without question, and his love of family and friends was so deeply imbedded in his DNA that it beat in every conversation or interaction you had with him. He was the son of Alvin James Monroe and Marjorie Hacker; proud of his Irish, German, British, Montana territory, etc. heritage (believe me, he could tell you every geography and era, word and verse) and met the love of his life, Valerie, in high school. They courted, graduated from college, married and moved West as he served his country and Val taught school in San Francisco. They returned to the Midwest and started a family, before returning to the West Coast to pursue his career in insurance and have a second daughter, Kathleen. He had much success in his career, rising to the CEO of an insurance brokerage, before retiring with his beloved wife to Montana, an area that they adore. He is succeeded by his loving wife of 64 years, his daughters, Anne and Kathleen "Katie", four beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Jason, Jordan and Clayton, and his loving sons in law, Barry and Kyle. The sentiments that people have shared with us since he passed all speak to his generosity, kindness, community building, intelligence, consideration and love for nature, fly fishing, hiking, camping, backpacking and wildlife. He left the world with an incredible number of hearts touched, and as a better place. Information about his Celebration of Life to follow. Arrangements in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
