Donald Monforton Donald (Don) Monforton passed away on April 30, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, to Earnest and Nan Monforton in 1936. He married Patricia Maroney of Bozeman, Montana in 1958, and then attended the United States Army flight school where he became a helicopter pilot and flight instructor. He retired from the service in 1976 as a Major, but continued to fly part-time for several years, obtaining close to 10,000 flight hours. He owned and operated an apple and pear orchard in Leavenworth, Washington for a few years before settling with his family in Oakesdale, Washington, where he worked with a number of farmers in the area for over 35 years. He began driving school bus in 1991 for Oakesdale and Garfield/Palouse school districts and eventually retired in 2017, affectionately known to most in the area as "Turbo Don." He was a devout Catholic, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was known for his kind heart and fun spirit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Patricia of Oakesdale, WA; 4 of his 5 children, Sheryl Street of Bonners Ferry, ID, Susan Miner of Lolo, MT, Stephen Monforton of Vancouver, WA, and Sheila Richardson of Oakesdale, WA, as well as 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His daughter Sandra Fite passed away in 1991, and his grandson Michael Miner passed away in 1998. There will be a private gathering at the family home to celebrate his life. He will be laid to rest at the Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
