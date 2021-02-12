Richard R. Moline Corporal Richard Raymond Moline, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Richard was a decorated veteran who served in the Korean War and spent another couple of years in service. Richard was born on August 28, 1933 in Webster County, Iowa on his parents, Wally Moline and Fern Irene Early, farm. He graduated high school in Gilmore City, Iowa. Richard completed military training at Fort Leonard Wood and then was stationed in Japan afterwards. Richard would go on to serve in the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. After his service, while living in Iowa, he met and fell in love with Donna Powers, whom he married on August 19, 1956, at the United Methodist Church in Gilmore City, Humboldt County, Iowa. Richard and Donna chose to settle in Fort Dodge, Iowa, later moving to Fremont, Nebraska, Kansas City, Missouri and then to Bozeman, Montana for the last several years. While in Fort Dodge, Richard worked at Hormel for over 30 years, retiring in Fremont. When not working, Richard had a passion for square dancing and ballroom dancing, fishing, hunting, and whatever was on his honey-do list as well as spending time with family and grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his parents, and his sister Eileen Guderian (husband Harold Guderian). He is survived by his wife, Donna Powers Moline, his sister, Patricia Swanson (husband Bob), his daughters, Christina Rosch (husband Bernie), Jewel Lea Grant, Susan Moline Reyes (husband Richard), and Kelli Cross Boster (husband Stephen), as well as grandchildren Dale Oliver Barber (wife Toviah), Brie Anna Barber, Sean Richard O'Brien (wife Sophia), Aaron John O'Brien, Taylor Patrick Payne, Troy Mitchell Allen Cross and step grandchildren, Marcus Cross (wife Chelsey), Preston Cross, Joshua Boster, and Jackson Boster. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shining Mountains Lutheran Church in Bozeman, Montana. Richard served this church with dedication and passion. The funeral service in Bozeman, MT will be held on Saturday, February 13th at 1 pm at Shining Mountains Lutheran Church. Burial service at Union Cemetery in Humboldt, Iowa to be determined. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.