Janet Molebash Janet Rose Molebash 86, died peacefully at home early Christmas morning and joined her husband Ron in heaven. Janet was born October 17, 1936 in Elkhart, Indiana to Robert Klingler and Mary (Bucher) Klingler. The family moved to La Mesa, Ca. during World War II. Janet attended Helix High School and Grossmont Community College. On June 30, 1956 she married her high school sweetheart Ronald Wayne Molebash, who also grew up in Elkhart. Ron had moved to La Mesa with his family about the same time as Janet's family. Janet and Ron moved to Poway Ca., where they raised four boys. In 1972 they moved to Eugene Oregon, and later to neighboring Cheshire, where they built their own home. When her children were grown, Janet went to work at Willamette High School, and then at the Eugene Hospital and Clinic where she worked many years. In 1996 Janet and Ron retired and sold their home. They traveled for several years around the United States before deciding to settle down again in central Oregon. They were very active in senior ministries at Eastmont Church in Bend, Oregon. Janet and Ron were married 56 years before Ron passed away in 2013. In 2014 Janet decided to relocate to Bozeman Mt. where she lived until 2020. She then moved to Nampa Id. To live with her son John and daughter-in-law Monica. Janet was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She is survived by her sister Roberta (Gerry) of Navarre Florida; sons: Wayne (Laura) of Sheridan CA; David (Janene) of Pray MT; John (Monica) of Nampa ID; Philip of Bend OR; grandchildren Monique, Nichole, Robert, Erika, Evelyn, Jensen and Isabelle; great grandchildren: Reegan, Gavin, Adria, Jude, and Asher.
