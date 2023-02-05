Zachariah David Moeller passed away suddenly in a tragic fall at his family property in Saltese, Montana on January 28th, 2023. Zach was born on October 31, 1980 in Superior, MT in the same wild mountains where he passed. Those wild mountains influenced his early adolescent years as he grew up in Montana. Zachariah graduated from Belgrade High School in 1999, where he proudly played football and ran track as a Panther. After high school, Zach started his own business, M&M Drywall. For over a decade he drywalled, taped and plastered many homes and businesses throughout the Gallatin Valley. Zach started dating his long-time friend Meggie Klotovich in 2003 and they were married on September 3, 2005 under the trees in Haugan, MT. Over their twenty years together, Zach and Meggie developed a deep, loving partnership rooted in their shared interests and passions. As a proud, "non-traditional student" at MSU, Zach worked his way to a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. His new degree led them to move to Snohomish, WA where he worked as a structural engineer for Sound Structural Solutions. The mountains of Montana once again called him back in 2018 when he was hired in Great Falls by the MT Dept of Transportation as a road and traffic engineer. Wherever Zach went, he made friends that were more like family. He has a special group of friends from school, work and life in general that would take many pages to list! Some of his very best friends were the four-legged kind. His dogs Huckleberry (Huck), Sawyer, Drifter and Index were constant loyal companions. Zachariah will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his gift of gab and his love of adventure. You might have found him floating on his cata-raft, working on house projects or just sitting around a fire telling stories. He and Meggie's travels took them to Italy, Greece, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Canada and numerous rivers and backroads throughout Montana. He is survived by his wife, Meggie Moeller, his parents, Doug and Debbie Moeller, brother, Brant Moeller, and his sister, Stacy (Justun) Juelfs. Uncle Zachariah will be missed by his very special adventure buddies - nieces Gabby Moeller, Payton Juelfs, Stella Yost, Vivian Yost, Graceyln Klotovich and Ava Klotovich and his nephew, Hudson Yost. He is also survived by extended family including in-laws Nancy and Marty Klotovich, Zach (Lori) Klotovich and Erin Klotovich Yost. A Celebration of Life open house is planned for May 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Story Mansion in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask you to cook a thoughtful meal and raise a glass in memory of Zach - salut! Moeller Zachariah David Moeller