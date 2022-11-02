Karen Moe Karen Moe, 78, of Poplar, Montana, died peacefully surrounded by her children October 19, 2022, in Livingston. Born March 7, 1944, to Peder and Stella Moe, she graduated salutatorian of Poplar High School. Karen was a Rainbow Girl, a recipient of the Grand Cross of Color, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. While at the University of Montana, she joined Sigma Kappa Sorority and SPURS National Honor Society. She worked as a pharmacist for 42 years in various pharmacies from Anaconda to Livingston. Karen married Donald A. Douglas and had two children, Jon Douglas and Kirsten McNurlin. Karen is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Peder Moe, Jr. and Skulason Moe. She is survived by her children, daughter-in-law Marie Dorais, grandchildren Cedric and Eva, son-in-law Kevin McNurlin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen loved her pets, especially her Labrador Retrievers. Cremation has taken place and a private ceremony will occur in Poplar in the springtime. In memory of Karen, sing the University of Montana Fight Song 'Up With Montana', bake a Tamale Pie, recite the Norwegian Table Prayer, share an Ole and Lena joke, yodel, support your local swim team, recycle, know your pharmacist and your medications, and take care of your animals. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.