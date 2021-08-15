Mitchell, William G. Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William G. Mitchell, "Bill" or "Mitch", passed away on August 4, 2021, of heart failure. He was born in 1951 and raised in Butte, attending St. Ann's Grade School and Boys Central High School, graduating in 1969. He played basketball for Central and was a member on the team that finished third in the "Big 32" State Tourney in 1969. Bill began playing baseball at age seven and was a pitcher for the Butte American Legion Baseball team. Bill attended Carroll College in Helena, earning an Economics degree in 1973. After graduation, he went to work on the family cherry orchard at Yellow Bay on Flathead Lake. In 1978, he went to work for Beneficial Finance. In 1981, he went to work for Credit Systems in Helena. In 1984, Bill became the Credit Supervisor for Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, retiring in 2014. Bill was a three-year member of the Bozeman City Planning Board and Vice Chair. He and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Butte in 2015. His wife, Jennifer Smith Mitchell, was the love of his life. They were married on July 2, 1983, at the family orchard in Yellow Bay on Flathead Lake. Bill said she was the best thing to happen to him. They spent many happy years in Bozeman and traveled to many wonderful places. They attained their Irish citizenships and traveled to Ireland six times. They also visited the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Scotland, Canada, New Zealand, and many places across the U.S. mainland -- skiing whenever they could. Bill loved sports. He coached Babe Ruth Baseball in Bozeman for four years and was League President for one year. He played on Rugby teams in Kalispell, Butte, and Bozeman for 12 years, and then refereed for four years. At the invitation of St. Mary's of Dublin, Bill refereed at a rugby match between St. Mary's and the Montana Rep Side (All Stars) in Dublin, Ireland. Bill also served as Montana Rugby Union President for one year. An avid Notre Dame fan, Bill watched several ND football games in South Bend, and Stanford, CA. Bill was a member of the Bozeman Elks Club for 20 years, and a member of the Butte Ancient Order of Hibernians. Bill is survived by his wife Jennifer, his brother Tom, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents John J. and Lucille Mitchell, and sister Katherine Painter. Jennifer thanks The Springs Living of Butte and Highlands Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care Bill received during his last months, and the many friends and relatives who supported her and Bill during this stressful time. Donations can be made to Butte Central Foundation, Butte Food Bank, or a charity of the donor's choice. Cremation has already taken place. Visitation will be at 10 AM and the funeral service will be at 11 AM at St. Ann's in Butte on August 21, 2021. A wake will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 12 noon. Arrangements are by Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service of Bozeman with Duggan Dolan Mortuary of Butte's assistance. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Mitchell William G. Mitchell Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William G. Mitchell Jennifer Smith Mitchell Baseball Sport Rugby Bozeman Butte Food Bank Tom Team Recommended for you