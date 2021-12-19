Mitchell, Rev. Robert "Bob" Dec 19, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reverend Robert "Bob" Mitchell of Deer Lodge, MT went to be with our LORD on December 11, 2021. Bob was born June 9, 1949 to John W. and Adele DS Mitchell in Bethpage, NY. He was the middle son of three boys. In Highschool Bob loved running track. He graduated from Bethpage High in 1967. He met his wife of 45 years, Michele Bonder, while attending Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Il. There's an inside family joke on who proposed to who, but they were married August 21, 1976. They had four children. Bob was a teacher first, then a Director of Christian Education, then a Pastor. He earned his bachelor's degree in Literature and master's degree in Guidance & Counseling. Following God's call, the family moved to Palo Alto, Ca; Everett, Wa; Fort Wayne, In; Bozeman, Mt; then finally - Bob and Michele moved to Deer Lodge, Mt. Bob was called many names: Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Papa, Author, Friend, Mentor, Counselor and Pastor. He was known for his love of God, his humor, his patience, kindness, understanding and selflessness. He loved reading, listening to the oldies, classic movies and being outside. Most of all he loved his family and adored his role as Papa to his grandkids. Bob is survived by his wife, Michele (Deer Lodge, Mt), three daughters and one son. Genelle "Jill" Mitchell (Richland, Wa) - McKayla (MJ), Madysen, & Mataya. Kathryn "Kati" (Damon) Woods (Helena, Mt) - Michael (Elisa) & William. Matthew "Matt" (Holly) Mitchell (Three Forks, Mt) - Jackson & Maizy. Keren "Mitch" Mitchell (Bozeman, Mt). He is also survived by his older and younger brothers: John (Jeannie) Mitchell (S. Carolina) and Carl (Janissa) Mitchell (Idaho). He is proceeded in death by his grandparents "Pop" and "Gram", and his parents John and Adele. Bob's favorite Bible verse is Romans 5:8 "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. Mitchell Rev. Robert "Bob" Mitchell Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Mitchell Christianity Worship Education Bible Adele Ds Mitchell Mt John W. Bozeman Michele Bonder Counseling Recommended for you