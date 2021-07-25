Miller, Marvin L Jul 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marvin L. Miller of Belgrade passed away on January 19, 2021 at the age of 83. In August of 1958 Marvin married Vera Bridgewater in Bozeman and were married for 54 years before Vera passed in November of 2012. They are survived by their 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to invite you to celebrate and remember Marvin and Vera on Friday, July 30 starting at 5pm at Ryen Glenn Park located in Belgrade at 1400 W. Silver Circle. Marvin Miller L Miller Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marvin L. Miller Vera Bridgewater Grandchild Belgrade Pass Away Bozeman Recommended for you