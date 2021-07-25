Support Local Journalism


Marvin L. Miller of Belgrade passed away on January 19, 2021 at the age of 83. In August of 1958 Marvin married Vera Bridgewater in Bozeman and were married for 54 years before Vera passed in November of 2012. They are survived by their 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to invite you to celebrate and remember Marvin and Vera on Friday, July 30 starting at 5pm at Ryen Glenn Park located in Belgrade at 1400 W. Silver Circle. Marvin Miller L Miller

