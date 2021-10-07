Miller, Lily & Weston Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lily & Weston Miller Lily Ann Miller (13) and Weston Jay Miller (9) of Bozeman, Montana both passed away on October 3, 2021, after a car accident in Idaho. Like true Montanans, they lived their best lives outdoors, mountain biking, rafting, hiking, camping and skiing with their parents Mark and Carma Miller. Lily Miller was the kind of person any kid would want as a true friend. Her besties included her cousin Ella and friend Ashley. They shared their secrets together, mostly long distance, and visiting them in Salt Lake City was always one of the highlights of her year. The bonds she formed with her friends will remain with them forever. Lily loved animals and was known as the Figgins Neighborhood premier dog whisperer among friends and family. Her first love was Oso our Husky-Heeler. Oso and Lily were inseparable during her childhood and more recently she had a fluffy Minnie Aussie named Rio who is more sheep than dog in appearance. They followed her on all of her outdoor adventures in the street and in the mountains with an unbreakable bond. Lily was a budding baker and had a real talent for baking delicious cakes and treats for her family. When she wasn't creating culinary magic and a mess in the kitchen, she could be found doing arts and crafts projects, where she truly had a talent or watching the Minecraft speed runs and scary movies with her brother. Weston was a good-natured kid with a huge heart and a laugh that was as infectious as his dimpled smile. Once he started laughing, it was almost impossible to get him to stop. But most of all, Weston was a best friend. He was a best friend to his dad, playing cribbage, chess, checkers, or any random made-up game with numerous changing rules. A walk around the block was filled with fun and games; who could kick the buckeye furthest down the street or extreme balance beam walking a five-foot-tall fence or just teasing each other and laughing and laughing and more laughing. He was a best friend to his mom, following her on bike rides, down ski runs, planting in the garden and then snuggling up with her for a movie, for his true nature was to snuggle and he was world class. He was a best friend to his sister, loving to tease each other or sneak away to plan something secret. He was a best friend to neighborhood playmates, regularly cruising around with the neighborhood scooter gang. He absolutely loved all things turtle. He wore a turtle necklace to school every day and used the money his dad used to bribe him into a mountain climb last summer to buy his tortoise named Henry. When he wasn't picking the perfect piece of lettuce for his new shelled friend, he enjoyed playing Minecraft with his sister or cousin and watching YouTube videos. He leaves behind lots of best pals including his cousin Milo, Soren, Lincoln and his "best friend in the whole world" Leighton. Lily and Weston left us way too early, but their bright lights will always shine in our soul. They are survived and will always be remembered by their father, Mark Miller, their mother, Carma Miller, and grandmothers, Karen Solomon and Linda Miller. They are preceded in death by their grandfathers Earnest Solomon and AJ Miller. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 9th, at Bridger Bowl - Jim Bridger Lodge, 15795 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman, with a reception to follow. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weston Miller Lily Ann Miller Mark Miller Carma Miller Economics Sport Game Food Recommended for you