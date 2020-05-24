Lailyn Lee "Lari" Miller passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born July 22, 1933 in Glasgow, Montana, the only child of Lawrence W. Swanby and H. Gwendolyn Campbell Swanby. As a child her family moved numerous times, and settled in Three Forks, Montana. Larilyn graduated from Three Forks High School and attended the University of Montana in Missoula. She married Richard "Dick" Miller on March 28, 1953. For the next fifty plus years Dick and Lari made their home in Bozeman. The family enjoyed summers at the family cabin at Seeley Lake, Montana. Lari worked at Montana State University, retiring from the College of Education in 1987. Once Dick and Lari were retired they took many trips in their motorhome. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard L. "Dick" Miller, and her parents Lawrence W. "Larry" Swanby and H. Gwendolyn "Gwen" Campbell Swanby. Lari is survived by her daughters DiLyn E. (Bob) Arneson and Victoria L. Miller (Pete Vining) , and son Richard S. (Robin) Miller all of Bozeman; grandchildren James O. (Sandee) Conrad, Breanna L. (Kris) Karasko, Christopher R. Arneson and Kevin L. Arneson, Andrew R.S. Miller and Korri L. (Matt) Wendt; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials in Lari's name may be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Belgrade Senior Center or a person's choice. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Larilyn Miller Lee Miller
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.